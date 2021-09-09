Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.88 Million Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.38.

BLD opened at $219.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.05 and a 200 day moving average of $205.71. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.53. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.50 and a 12 month high of $235.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

