Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €98.86 ($116.30).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €78.61 ($92.48) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 12-month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €82.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €84.62.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.