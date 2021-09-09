Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage Acquires 15,778 Shares of Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 15,778 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,910.71 per share, with a total value of $30,147,182.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,905.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 92.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,793.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1,555.19. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,172.29 and a 52 week high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,786.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.