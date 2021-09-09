Truist Securiti Comments on Callaway Golf’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ELY. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Shares of ELY opened at $27.58 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average of $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

