Datamine Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14,461.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $418,903.17 and $14,461.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.02 or 0.00664421 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001472 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.43 or 0.01338301 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,956,517 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DAMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.