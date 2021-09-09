Horizen Price Hits $82.88 (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $82.88 or 0.00178768 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $953.14 million and $68.94 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.00 or 0.00299819 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.00149749 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000647 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,500,712 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

