Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.75.

NYSE ELAN opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

