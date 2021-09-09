Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENGIY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Engie in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ENGIY opened at $14.28 on Thursday. Engie has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

