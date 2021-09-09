Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $289.00 Price Target at Barclays

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $206.00 to $289.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.97% from the stock’s previous close.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.84.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $280.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $293.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of -163.17 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.11.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.