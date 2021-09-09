NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.22.

Several brokerages recently commented on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other NCR news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 165.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 80.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NCR by 3,242.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.76. NCR has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

