Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in PROG by 224.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in PROG by 33.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in PROG by 25.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in PROG by 55.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PROG during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Curling purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRG stock opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. As a group, analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

