Parallel Advisors LLC Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,843 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth $1,104,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 15.2% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 29.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 30,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock opened at $146.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $163.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.10.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

