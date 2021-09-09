Bp Plc Decreases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bp Plc lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,562.18.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,556.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,592.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,464.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,666.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

