Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $350.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.83. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $261.41 and a 12 month high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

