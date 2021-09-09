Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $756,000 Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,264,000 after buying an additional 4,066,956 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 64,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 646,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,803,000 after buying an additional 22,204 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after buying an additional 15,971 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $39.97 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

