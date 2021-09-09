Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 26,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 58.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,095,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,089,000 after buying an additional 101,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 45,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $148.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.59.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

