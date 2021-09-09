Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 199 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Dell Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $8,627,785.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,514,289 shares of company stock worth $350,202,665 in the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $94.89 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day moving average is $95.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 96.49% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

