Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 237 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 132,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 34.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 16.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 24.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.60. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. Analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

