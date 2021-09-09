McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,558 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 89.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $33,588,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

NYSE:MCD opened at $238.62 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The company has a market capitalization of $178.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.07.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.