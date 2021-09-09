Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.06 Million Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 8,392.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,502 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Globe Life by 1,690.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,478,000 after acquiring an additional 258,713 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 339.4% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 235,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after purchasing an additional 181,871 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 8.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,448,000 after purchasing an additional 177,508 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at about $16,072,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL opened at $92.90 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.39 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

