Commerce Bank Cuts Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,250 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.09% of Nordstrom worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,995 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $88,893,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,251,000 after buying an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Nordstrom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,222,000 after buying an additional 54,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $37,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2,718.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

