Commerce Bank Sells 5,142 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 22,893 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

EPC opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

