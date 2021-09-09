Commerce Bank Increases Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Freshpet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $335,176.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,455,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,467 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.79.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $133.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.69 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $186.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.01.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

