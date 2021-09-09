OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.03

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.03 and last traded at $64.03, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.71.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)

OSRAM Licht AG engages in the manufacturing and sale of lighting products. It operates through the following segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive and Digital. The Opto Semiconductors segment manufactures Opto semiconductors. The Automotive segment consists of the original equipment manufacturer business for traditional light sources.

