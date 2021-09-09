St Ives (LON:SIV) Stock Price Down 4%

St Ives plc (LON:SIV)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 160.75 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 160.75 ($2.10). Approximately 735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.50 ($2.19).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 135.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 111.72.

St Ives Company Profile (LON:SIV)

St Ives plc provides marketing solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strategic Marketing, Marketing Activation, and Books. The company offers data solutions, including insight and understanding, campaign planning and execution, marketing consultancy, platform implementation and integration, software consultancy, data and insight, campaign management, customer acquisition, media sales, and experience marketing solutions; It also provides consulting solutions comprising retail strategy, investor services, operational strategy and planning, and airports and commercial spaces for retail and consumer markets, as well as shopping center development and asset management services, including impact studies, pre-acquisition, market intelligence, marketing, retailer risk analysis, and leasing support services; consumer and market research consultancy, such as branding and communications, innovation, segmentation, behavior change, pricing, and qualitative services; and healthcare strategic consulting and communications services.

