Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO) to Issue GBX 4.25 Dividend

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON BMTO opened at GBX 2,300 ($30.05) on Thursday. Braime Group has a one year low of GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and a one year high of GBX 2,600 ($33.97). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,305 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,201.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45.
About Braime Group
Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Braime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.