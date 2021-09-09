Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO) to Issue GBX 4.25 Dividend

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON BMTO opened at GBX 2,300 ($30.05) on Thursday. Braime Group has a one year low of GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and a one year high of GBX 2,600 ($33.97). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,305 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,201.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45.

About Braime Group

Braime Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Asia. It also manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork products. The company was formerly known as T.F.

