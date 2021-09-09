Commerce Bank Sells 1,149 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.91.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $507.77 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $521.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $476.88 and its 200 day moving average is $430.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total transaction of $1,926,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,554,450.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,926 shares of company stock worth $33,816,701. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

