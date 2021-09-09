MimbleWimbleCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $112,707.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $38.76 million and approximately $112,707.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $3.60 or 0.00007762 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,772,704 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

