SmartKey Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last Week (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. SmartKey has a market capitalization of $36.69 million and $1.22 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartKey coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmartKey has traded down 16.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00060565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $78.31 or 0.00168935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

SmartKey Coin Profile

SKEY is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

