Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $42.08 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,778,000 after acquiring an additional 112,091 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.