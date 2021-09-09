Alpha Finance Lab Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $68.42 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00002641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $497.38 million and approximately $68.42 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00042726 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002535 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015208 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003212 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

