Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Daniel J. Dalton Sells 1,750 Shares

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $36,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PKBK opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $250.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 16.96%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 63.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.