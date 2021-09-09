Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Daniel J. Dalton Sells 1,750 Shares

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $36,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of PKBK opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $250.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 16.96%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 63.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.
Parke Bancorp Company Profile
Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.
Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.