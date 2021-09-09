American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Insider Bryan L. Sell Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $847.36 million, a P/E ratio of 94.41 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46. American Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMSWA. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sidoti raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 22,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in American Software by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Software by 8.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

