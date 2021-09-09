Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Insider Sells 4,925 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) insider Samantha Prout sold 4,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $59,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Samantha Prout also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Samantha Prout sold 5,045 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $55,495.00.

FOLD opened at $11.39 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 319,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 27,272 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $4,579,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,659,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,217 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 23,121,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period.

FOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.