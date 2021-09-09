VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson Sells 30,000 Shares

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $93,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VTGN opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.90. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,561.84% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. Research analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTGN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

