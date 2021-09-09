Bbva USA Acquires New Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at $3,528,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at $1,848,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 18,749 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at $2,284,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at $292,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,036.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.10 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.