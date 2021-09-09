Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,579 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund were worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

