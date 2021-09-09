Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (ZTR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 19th

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Virtus Total Return Fund stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $10.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,960,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.13% of Virtus Total Return Fund worth $19,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

