Tradition Wealth Management LLC Invests $107,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 77.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,258 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,967,000 after purchasing an additional 510,573 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,035,000 after buying an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,150 shares of company stock worth $3,917,325. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $60.37 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of -125.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

