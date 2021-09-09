Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,299 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at about $215,000.

Shares of PMAR opened at $30.96 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $31.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17.

