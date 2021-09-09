Tradition Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $708,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,841 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $53,827,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Voya Financial by 77.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,756,000 after purchasing an additional 531,442 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $25,987,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,375,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,477,000 after purchasing an additional 274,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Citigroup cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $63.96 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

