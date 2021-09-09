Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,077 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 24.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJAN opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.