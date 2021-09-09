Tradition Wealth Management LLC Takes $96,000 Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,153,000 after buying an additional 113,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,138 shares of company stock worth $2,858,362 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

SKY stock opened at $61.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $66.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.45.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

