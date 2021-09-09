Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Hits New 12-Month High at $154.60

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €154.60 ($181.88) and last traded at €154.70 ($182.00), with a volume of 69630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €153.70 ($180.82).

Several research firms have issued reports on WCH. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €151.64 ($178.40).

The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of €133.59 and a 200-day moving average of €128.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

