Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHX opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. James Hardie Industries plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $843.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JHX shares. Citigroup raised James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

