Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.750-$7.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $244.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $245.61.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $252.00.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nordson stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Nordson worth $18,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.