Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $348.89

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $348.89 and last traded at $348.83, with a volume of 72 shares. The stock had previously closed at $323.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Ning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $347.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

