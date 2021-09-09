Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.90

Shares of Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.90 and last traded at $62.59, with a volume of 5920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Makita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

