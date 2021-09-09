Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.36

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.362 per share on Monday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.
HUIHY opened at $119.50 on Thursday. Huabao International has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $124.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.07.
About Huabao International
