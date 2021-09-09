RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

RCI Hospitality has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RCI Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.10. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $57.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 14.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,525. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RCI Hospitality stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of RCI Hospitality worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.